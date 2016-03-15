Demi Lovato Is 4 Years Sober Today & More Grateful Than Ever

Yes, it was four years ago to the day on March 15 that Lovato embarked on her journey to live a more positive and sober life. The singer started counting down the days leading up to the anniversary earlier this week, when she tweeted, "I can't believe I have 4 years on Tuesday.. Anything is possible."
I can't believe I have 4 years on Tuesday.. Anything is possible.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 13, 2016
Today she is celebrating the milestone by reflecting on what this past year has brought her, both good and bad.
This last year I experienced so much life and too much death... But I made it through... Sober. #4Years #GodsWill 🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2016
Her posts also resonated with other celebrities on the path to recovery, even the rebellious Steve-O, famous for his not-so-sober antics in the Jackass movies.
@steveo we did it... Proud of us too. Miss you bro. Cake soon?!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 13, 2016
Last year, on her third anniversary, Lovato shared a sweet Instagram post thanking boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for all his support. She even credits him with saving her life. She wrote: "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."
I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer ❤️