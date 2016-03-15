Demi Lovato Is 4 Years Sober Today & More Grateful Than Ever



Last year, on her third anniversary, Lovato shared a sweet Instagram post thanking boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for all his support. She even credits him with saving her life. She wrote: "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."



