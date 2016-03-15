We Should Totally Just Stab Caesar: The Best Ides Of March Jokes

The Ides of March — you know it as a date you learned for a Shakespeare quiz and never had to think of again. But the internet is here to remind you that today is way more than just a midway point in this nearly spring month. It's a date to brush off your best Caesar puns. The perfect time to share that iconic scene from Mean Girls. Or take a picture of your Caesar salad captioned "fitting." Or even confuse one Tumblr user with your violence against salad dressing.
Here are some of the best Ides of March shout-outs on social media. You don't have to beware, but you should at least remember the Ides of March. It could be a crucial Jeopardy! question.
Keep an eye on those dozens today #IdesofMarch pic.twitter.com/yJggoHb9kT— krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 15, 2016
#IdesOfMarch? That's what Link Larkin discussed just moments before meeting Tracy Turnblad. NEVER FORGET 🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/X903tlLru4— Playbill (@playbill) March 15, 2016
March 15th?! Uh oh, beware the #IdesOfMarch... ☠🗡 pic.twitter.com/qL7MgCSSOj— Nerdist (@nerdist) March 15, 2016
If only Caesar had Siri#IdesofMarch pic.twitter.com/t6QEWRAMDL— Samuel French UK (@SamuelFrenchLtd) March 15, 2016
