Walking back from my daily morning trek to the coffee shop this morning, a man coming the opposite way on the sidewalk felt the need to comment on my physical person in its pajama-clad state. "Beautiful," he whispered to me as we passed one another. "God bless you, sweetheart," he said in a slightly louder voice as I continued on my way.I ignored him. It's easier than trying to explain a gender-based violation of privacy to a complete stranger first thing in the morning.Besides — like most women — I'm used to these small affronts. They crop up almost every single day, and it's only going to get worse in the coming weeks: in New York City, springtime is catcall season. Better to save my energy for the most egregious offenses.But when I came back to my computer to work and saw that Henry Cavill, the 32-year-old English actor who plays Superman in the upcoming film of the same name, told The Sunday Times that he thinks street harassment has a double standard when it comes to men and woman, I decided enough was enough for this particular Tuesday. So let's talk about why it's not a double standard, but a different standard for men and women catcalling each other.Cavill made what I'm guessing was an offhand comment to the The Times about the sorts of things that women say to him on the streets these days. "I mean, if a girl shouts something like 'Oi, love, fancy a shag?' to me as I walk past, I do sometimes wonder how she’d feel if a builder said that to her," he pondered.He acknowledged that a woman might experience a different level of perceived physical threat than he would, while also adding that sometimes he's totally fine with this kind of flirtation — it's all about circumstance. "I don't mind it, unless I'm with my girlfriend and someone is being complimentary to me in order to disrespect her.”So, here's what Cavill got right: Women are more likely to perceive a greater potential physical threat from a man who "compliments" them on the street than the other way around.