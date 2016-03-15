But it's about more than who could physically overpower whom if a situation went south. For most of history, men were stronger because they had more power. They had more control. And for whatever strides we've made on the gender-equality front, there are still men who feel entitled to evaluate a stranger out loud on the sidewalk, to her face, just because.



Do women do that, too? Yes, absolutely, and it's equally gross and unacceptable. Women shouldn't catcall, either — but not because they aren't as threatening: because it's wrong to volunteer an assessment of a stranger's physicality without having been expressly asked for it. That is an intimate move. It disregards a right to privacy, and it doesn't matter where you fall on the gender spectrum: It's not cool to approach someone you don't know with comments about his or her looks.



One more thing: Cavill can't have it both ways. You can't "not mind" the comments sometimes and be cool with them other times. If you're against street harrassment, you have to be categorically opposed to street harrassment, no matter where it's coming from. And whether or not it's something you mind shouldn't have anything to do with the presence of a significant other — in this case, Cavill's girlfriend, Tara King.



The unsolicited remarks are not disrespectful to her, they're disrespectful to Cavill. On the flip side, women aren't being respectful of Cavill or King by refraining from catcalling the actor just because his girlfriend is by his side, because it's not about the presence of someone who claims you. It's about treating people with autonomy and respect.



That's what I wish I would have said to the guy on the sidewalk this morning. But still: It's good to get it off my chest.