For as long as it has existed, porn has been blamed for poisoning (male) minds and tearing couples apart. We're calling fear-mongering. Yes, porn-watching may lead to unrealistic expectations when viewers don't recognize that the sex in porn is fantasy, not an example to emulate. But porn itself isn't the enemy — it's all in how you use it, at least according to the porn performers featured in the latest episode of porn site Wood Rocket's (SFW) video series "Ask A Porn Star."
"I think porn can be harmful to couples if the guy or girl is in another room furiously masturbating obsessively to porn and not taking care of the needs of their partner," Kimberley Kane explains.
"It depends how couples treat porn," Mick Blue echoes. "If the guys" — or women, it's worth adding — "seclude themselves from their [partners] and don't want to fuck them anymore because they'd rather jerk off on porn, then yes, it can be bad for relationships and for couples. But if couples turn each other on watching porn together or it's included into their sex life, it can be helpful and fun."
Rain DeGrey, meanwhile, stresses the importance of remembering that porn is fiction enacted by professionals, rather than a model for real sex lives. "We're stunt people," she says. "When you're looking at porn, you're literally looking at the best fuckers in the world giving their 'A' game."
In other words, enjoy porn as part of a complete sex life, but don't feel the need to try everything you see at home, kids. Watch the video above for more performer takes.
