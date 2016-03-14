

During the process of making this film (and throughout my own pregnancy and motherhood thus far), I’ve learned a lot. This includes the shortcomings of our healthcare industry, the importance of peer and other support systems, the pros and cons of staying on versus going off psychotropic medication before, during, and after pregnancy, and how strong and pervasive mental health stigma is in this country.



But the greatest thing I’ve learned, that I’d like to stress for all women is this: It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to be confused. It’s okay to not have a clear path or a clear sense of what you want. It’s okay to feel elated one minute and depressed the next. To love your baby with every cell of your body, and to then want her out of your sight immediately. There is no single, correct way to deal with these issues and be a mom. You simply do the best you can, and try to surround yourself with as much personal and professional support as possible, so that you can make informed decisions for yourself and your family. I realize that not every woman is in a position to do this, for a variety of socioeconomic, health, emotional, or other reasons.



So how did I get here from there? Through various forms of self care: vigilantly keeping appointments with my therapist, psychiatrist and high-risk Ob, talking honestly with my husband, family and friends about how I was feeling, daily journaling to get some of the anxious thoughts down on paper (and out of my head), and exercising like a madwoman, which was probably the single, biggest help, and continues to be.

