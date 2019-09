On Friday, multiple news outlets reported that Lane Bryant's This Body ad , featuring plus-size models in Lane Bryant clothing, including lingerie, had been rejected by NBC and ABC. The networks didn't provide details about why the ad wasn't accepted, but many have speculated that it's because the models are plus-size.TMZ, which first reported the news , said its sources claimed the ad's rejection was because of the models' sizes, not because the ad features nudity. After all, nudity and semi-nudity on TV and in advertising aren't exactly a new frontier — think about ads for GoDaddy, Carl's Jr., and Victoria's Secret. (As one Jezebel commenter put it , "Big boobs and full hips just seem sexy and sultry without having to tart them up with big feathered wings or enormous cheeseburgers.")In a statement provided to Refinery29, NBC said, "As part of the normal advertising standards process, we reviewed a rough cut of the ad and asked for minor edits to comply with broadcast indecency guidelines. The ad was not rejected, and we welcome the updated creative." The network didn't specify what constitutes "indecency" according to the proposed guidelines. ABC declined to comment on the ad.Refinery29 reached out to Fox to see if the network had a similar stance, but a Fox rep told us that the network doesn't comment publicly on ads that haven't been submitted to the company. Refinery29 has also reached out to CBS about the ad, and the network declined to comment.Here's the Lane Bryant video in question: