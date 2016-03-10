This Throwback Photo Reveals Taylor Swift's Early Hustle

If you're feeling stuck in a job rut, it can help to remember that even the biggest celebs once had to complete simple career-building tasks.
In honor of Throwback Thursday, Nashville's Big Machine Label Group tweeted a photo of a very young-looking Taylor Swift. The music company captioned the photo, "#TBT to @taylorswift13 mailing out her first single to radio from our office! Can't believe this was TEN years ago!"
#TBT to @taylorswift13 mailing out her first single to radio from our office! Can't believe this was TEN years ago! pic.twitter.com/ID7Q3sHGG3— BigMachine (@BigMachine) March 10, 2016
Swift has been having a bit of a throwback week online. Earlier this week, alleged screen grabs from her MySpace page reminded us that teen Swift was just like us.
So, yes, before Swift spent her days having magical squad moments and polishing her Grammys, she was just a fledgling singer. She still had to get the word out about her music, and she was doing it all in mid-2000s embellished hoops. Let the singer's hustle inspire you to map out your own 10-year plan to become the T. Swift of your field.
