How Every Stage Of Your Menstrual Cycle Messes With Your Sleep

If you're having problems falling asleep and you think your hormones might be a factor, definitely check in with your doctor. Dr. Hernandez-Rey says your first stop will probably be hormonal birth control because these medications can help regulate your cycle. But if that's not an option for you, you can work with your doctor to find the perfect snoozing solution. There's almost always more than one thing going on when it comes to problems sleeping. "Sleep is multifactorial," says Dr. Hernandez-Rey. "Regardless of where you are in your cycle, if you go out drinking on a Saturday night, you may suffer from insomnia." But worry not, it may take a bit of effort, but your best night of sleep isn't out of reach.