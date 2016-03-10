If there's only one title on your reading itinerary, does that really a book club make? Maybe not. But we love the idea of Bey launching an Oprah-style must-reads list, so we're just running with the idea. (And maybe also trying to plant the seed for her to actually make this a reality, tbh.)
Where is all this book club stuff coming from, you may be wondering? Well, recently, the singer gave an interview to Garage magazine. (Shocking, we know. She practically never does that.) In it, she had some words of wisdom on the literature front for her younger fans.
"I would love for my younger fans to read What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall," Beyoncé told the mag, according to Marie Claire. "It's a collection of interviews and essays by great women, including Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, and Melissa Etheridge. They will inspire you to become a better leader."
Bey also shared how she has put some of the lessons from those iconic women into practice in her own life and career. "Over time, I have learned to focus on the things I want to focus on in the time frame that I set. I no longer have to work based on someone else's expectations of pressure. I put enough pressure on myself! I love being 100 percent involved with all my projects and now I'm fortunate enough to do that."
Spoken like a true #girlboss — and perhaps a future book club president?
