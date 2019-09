"I would love for my younger fans to read What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall," Beyoncé told the mag, according to Marie Claire . "It's a collection of interviews and essays by great women, including Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, and Melissa Etheridge. They will inspire you to become a better leader."Bey also shared how she has put some of the lessons from those iconic women into practice in her own life and career. "Over time, I have learned to focus on the things I want to focus on in the time frame that I set. I no longer have to work based on someone else's expectations of pressure. I put enough pressure on myself! I love being 100 percent involved with all my projects and now I'm fortunate enough to do that."Spoken like a true #girlboss — and perhaps a future book club president?