11 Times Our Favorite Shondaland Show Went Too Far

Scandal is filled with so many outrageous moments, it's hard to keep up. Olivia (Kerry Washington) is having Sunday dinners with her father one day and sending him to jail the next — only to free him again. And she's just the show's main character; it's easy to forget, for example, that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) even has a daughter, since she's never shown in the scenes of him moping around his house.
Between B613; the love triangle between Olivia, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), and Jake (Scott Foley); and the life and times of David Rosen (Joshua Malina), there's a lot happening in the Scandal-verse. Some of the show's most ridiculous plots mimic real-life events — the death of a foreign princess in a murder-disguised-as-car-crash hit a little too close to the conspiracy theories about Princess Diana, for example — others are so far out in left field that they're just laughably ridiculous, like when Fitz made an incredibly speedy recovery after an assassination attempt. (Still, I like to think the brain damage is why his character delivers such unbearably slow speeches.)
We've rounded up 11 of the most outrageous plots from Scandal over the years. Click through to find the ridiculous storylines you might have forgotten about — and let us know which ones we missed!
