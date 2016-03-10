This Is The New Pizza Rat

New York City likes to think of itself as the center of the universe. Certainly, it has been the center of the universe that revolves around rodents toting pizza slices. But NYC has just gotten some competition.
Atlanta, the home of trap music and Magic City, is now home to another rival to its up-north bigger brother. Maggie Blair Boyd was walking down the street in Edgewood, which she calls the pizza district of Atlanta, when she came on the pizza rat’s country cousin.
Meet pizza squirrel.
Atlanta, the home of trap music and Magic City, is now home to another rival to its up-north bigger brother. Maggie Blair Boyd was walking down the street in Edgewood, which she calls the pizza district of Atlanta, when she came on the pizza rat’s country cousin.
Meet pizza squirrel.
Pizza Squirrel, on Edgewood (the pizza district of Atlanta). I spotted him last night outside of Chrome Yellow. If you are a Reply All listener, what do you think...Zardulu at work in the South???Posted by Maggie Blair Boyd on Tuesday, March 8, 2016
Eater speculates that the slice made its way from Edgewood Pizza, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. The slice exists and, by provenance of the rat god, so too does the squirrel. Pizza squirrel dragging his slice down to the corner, looking for someone to share it with, then darting off when someone approaches, is all of us. We can only speculate on where pizza squirrel was heading, because the squirrel has not yet responded to requests for comment.
All hail pizza squirrel.
Advertisement