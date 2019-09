This Is The New Pizza Rat

New York City likes to think of itself as the center of the universe. Certainly, it has been the center of the universe that revolves around rodents toting pizza slices . But NYC has just gotten some competition.Atlanta, the home of trap music and Magic City, is now home to another rival to its up-north bigger brother. Maggie Blair Boyd was walking down the street in Edgewood, which she calls the pizza district of Atlanta, when she came on the pizza rat’s country cousin.Meet pizza squirrel.