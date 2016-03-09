

But it's in Central Park, where Amanda takes him on weekends, that Henry can really be the social butterfly he is. Amanda thinks of herself as an introvert, but when she goes to the park with Henry, he causes a scene.



"People love him," she says. "They ask a lot of questions...I have to be up for all those conversations." About 99% of the interactions Amanda and Henry have with strangers are positive ones. "I like to say that Henry brings out the best in people...It's reaffirmed that most people are really friendly, curious, and good people." And having a tortoise has helped renew Amanda's faith in the city. "I think talking to these people reminds me that people in New York are great. [And] it feels nice that I get to be one of those things that makes New York fun and crazy...part of the weirdness of New York."

