Jillian Michaels Is Engaged

Jillian Michaels and girlfriend Heidi Rhoades are engaged, E! News reports. The fitness trainer popped the question on the season finale of her reality show, Just Jillian.
The episode saw Michaels making a proposal video for her love, with whom she has two children, Phoenix and Lu. The couple sat down for what turned out to be a fake movie trailer featuring photos of their past adventures, children, and pets. It all ended with loved ones holding signs spelling out a very straightforward question: Will you marry me?
A teary Rhoades wasted no time in saying yes. Michaels then got on one knee for a more formal proposal.
"I know I'm an asshole all the time, but if you'll continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me," she said.
The newly engaged ladies now each have their own engagement rings. You can watch the romantic moment below.
