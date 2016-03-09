These Are The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In America

If you're looking for a lucrative career change, it might be time to apply to medical school.
Glassdoor released its ranking of the highest paying jobs in the U.S., based on each job's median annual base salary and number of job openings.
Unsurprisingly, physicians and lawyers nabbed the top two spots — with their base salaries being $180,00 and $144,500, respectively. Right now on Glassdoor there are 2,064 openings for physicians, and 995 openings for lawyers. Research and development manager, software development manager, and pharmacy manager filled out the top five.
“This report reinforces that high pay continues to be tied to in-demand skills, higher education, and working in jobs that are protected from competition or automation. This is why we see several jobs within the technology and healthcare industries,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist.
He noted that higher pay doesn't necessarily correlate with higher job satisfaction, however, “There’s no doubt that pay is among the leading factors most job seekers weigh when determining where to work.”
Interestingly, the majority of jobs on the list are STEM-related. Other jobs on the list include, pharmacist, data scientist, and actuary. But there are a few creative jobs — design manager and creative director both make the top 25, with salaries of $106,500 and $115,000 respectively.
To see the full list of the highest paying jobs in America, click here.
