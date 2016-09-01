The Internet Is Freaking Out About This Beautyblender Hair Hack

Update: According to the team behind Jamie Stevens' salon in London (where the trend originated), the service is available starting at £35. (That's about $50.) "The idea came about because Jamie wanted a soft surface to apply the [color] in spots," a salon representative tells us. "Beautyblender[s] are very soft and absorb the color well...[and] the soft and round edges of the blender [prevent] random splodges."
Stevens used the blender to apply contrasting and highlighting tones over the existing hair color, which, like strobing, "enhance[s] the natural tones of the hair," the representative says. "It's ideal for [anyone] that wants to have some light and life lifted back into [their hair]."
This story was originally published on March 8, 2016.
The last time we saw a Beautyblender cut up, the internet freaked out about it — and not in a good way. But this time, a trusty Beautyblender was destroyed in the name of hair art.
That's right — not only can these little sponges help you with strobing, it turns out they're also pretty useful tools for dyeing your hair multiple colors.
U.K. hairstylist Jamie Stevens proved this theory in three simple Instagram posts. Step 1: Cut the $20 Beautyblender in half (the horror!).
Step 2: Use the round side of the Beautyblender to gently press on brightly colored dye — in this case, ink black, deep purple, and yellow.
While the in-process shot may not look like much, the end result is pretty striking.
Of course, this isn't the first time the Beautyblender has been used in an off-label way. As we've noted, it's not only the best tool for faking airbrushed skin, but also excellent for dabbing on watercolor-like eyeshadow, creating a deep flush on cheeks, and even executing ombré nail art.
