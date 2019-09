Many of the families of those lost have filed lawsuits against the airline and the manufacturers of the airplane. On Monday, another 44 families reportedly filed suit against the airline, one day before the two-year deadline for submitting claims. There were 12 that filed in Beijing, with an additional 32 families filing in Malaysian courts. A lawyer for the 12 families in Beijing told the Associated Press that the ultimate goal of the suit was simply to find out what happened. Other relatives criticized the airline for its lack of informationIn the immediate aftermath of the disappearance, both the Malaysian government and the airline itself were accused of mismanaging the crisis. Malaysia Airlines was heavily criticized for delivering its official condolences to the families of those missing via a text message written in English, according to International Business Times. The Malaysian government was also accused of withholding information from both grieving families and those volunteering to help. China, which lost several of its citizens on the flight, criticized the lack of communication in a statement eight days after the disappearance, CNN reported. “Time is life,” the statement declared.In the era of “Find My iPhone,” it’s hard to understand how something as big as a plane, loaded up with communicators and responders, can go missing without a trace. The primary problem in this case is that the search area is so large.Though investigators are reasonably certain that the plane kept flying after losing contact, they can’t be sure exactly where it went, meaning that they had to draw an incredibly wide perimeter for their search. Early on, the possible search area was an astonishing three million square miles, according to the BBC . That’s 1.5% of the Earth’s entire surface. Though the search area has since been reduced to about 55,000 square miles, most of that area is still deep underwater, making searches far more difficult.Martin Dolan, the head of the Australian-led search, told The Guardian that he believes the plane will be found within the next four months, as the search team comes closer to finishing its sweep of the refined zone. But if he doesn’t find anything, the search will still end in July with the completion of the mapping.“At some point, whatever the total of the evidence is, is going to have to be assessed and a conclusion reached as to the most likely solution to the mystery,” Dolan said. That may be a cold comfort to the families still hoping, two years later, for answers.