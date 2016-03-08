Cam'ron is putting out his first album in seven years, Purple Haze 2, sometime this year, and the rapper is also dropping a new sneaker design with Reebok this spring. The shoes aren't timed to toast the long-awaited album, though; they're a nod to Cam'ron's 2004 album, Purple Haze, which will also purportedly be the name of the new shoe.
The fresh footwear is expected to debut next month, on 4/20, appropriately (purple haze is a strain of weed, FYI). "We're doing all the finishing touches on it right now," the rapper told The Fader last week while he was en route to Reebok's Boston HQ. Only 500 pairs of the limited-edition style will be available, according to the publication.
Cam'ron's first shoe design is expected to be purple, befitting the style's name (and Purple Haze's album art). Only the insoles of the shoe will be pink; that's a bit surprising given the rapper's well-documented relationship with rosy shades. He's credited with making the color acceptable, even cool, among male rappers. Cam'ron's affinity for pink can be traced back to a bubblegum-hued mink coat he sported at New York Fashion Week back in the early aughts, which he went on to sell for $75K (it came with an equally pink leather jacket) on shopping app Fancy in 2014.
It's the first foray into shoe design for the Harlem rapper and head of hip hop crew Dipset (a.k.a. The Diplomats). The sportswear brand has previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, whose latest style drops on March 11. French Montana purportedly paired up with the brand, as well (he also recently donated 100 pairs of Reeboks to kids in his former stomping grounds in The Bronx).
We've reached out to Reebok for further details on these "Purple Haze" kicks and will update shortly.
