What I Learned From Dancing On Top Of Africa's Highest Peak

It’s just before midnight and we are setting out on our final six to seven hours of climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.Before this final stretch on our seven-day hike to Africa’s highest peak, we fuel up with a light breakfast at our base camp, and pull on all of our warmest layers that we still can manage to move in — a mix of thermal, down, fleece, and Gore-Tex. The temperature at the summit’s Uhuru Peak can drop as low as negative 15 degrees Fahrenheit. With additional wind chill factors, it can feel as low as minus 40.We hike single file up the rocky and steep peak. The only light comes from the glow of our headlamps and the full moon hovering over the summit.Most of the more than two dozen women making the trek didn’t know each other before this climb. We’re a diverse group, and not just because we hail from 11 different countries, including the United States, Russia, Australia, Mexico, Denmark, Estonia, and Kenya. We are mothers, sisters, students, therapists, marathon runners, restaurateurs, photographers, engineers, and we’re as young as 19 and as old as 55. Some of us have climbed to Everest Base Camp; some of us just bought our first pairs of hiking boots.But we all have one mission, one reason for being here on this date — to summit the tallest freestanding mountain in the world on International Women’s Day. The trip, run by WHOA Travel , an adventure travel company for women, is now entering its third year.“It shows that women can come together and accomplish amazing things — and have a lot of fun in the process,” WHOA cofounder Danielle Thornton said of the climb. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your background is, at the core we all share the desire to challenge and better ourselves physically and mentally.”