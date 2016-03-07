What I Learned From Dancing On Top Of Africa's Highest Peak

Just when we think we can’t move a step more, the collective energy that we fed off in the days prior starts to pick back up. I don’t know what the guides’ Swahili chants that followed “Three Little Birds” mean, but at that moment we again start to move in unison, our pace following the same rhythm.



The night before we set out, filled with nervous excitement, we all shared why we were climbing Kilimanjaro. Synnöve, a 54-year-old Swede, was on her second try at Kilimanjaro, but not because she didn’t make the climb on her first try. Two years prior, she found out on her first day in Tanzania that her mother was dying. Her father died just weeks later. For Erin, a 49-year-old American and opera-singing mother of three living in Russia for her husband’s job, climbing Kilimanjaro was a chance for her to do something alone, something that wasn't associated with being a wife and mother. Our youngest climber, Jessica, an American on her gap year who we affectionately called Baby Bird, was just 19 years old and wanted to do something meaningful before she started college.



My reason for climbing Kilimanjaro? I left my “travel job” of nearly seven years just days before I arrived at the base of Kilimanjaro. For years, as a travel editor, I sat behind a desk and assigned writers to go out and travel, while I always wanted to be on the other side. I dreamt of going out on my own as a freelance travel writer, but there was always a reason to not do it — more money I needed to make or more assurances I needed to hear that I wasn’t crazy for leaving a salary, benefits, my job title, and comfort behind.