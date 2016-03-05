You Can Adopt A Miniature Donkey & Seriously, Why Wouldn't You?

If you’re a fan of Parks and Recreation and share the cast’s passion for Li’l Sebastian, you may be in luck.
20 miniature donkeys are in need of “forever homes.” Triple R Horse Rescue in Arizona will be receiving a shipment of the adorable animals after a “breeding situation,” and are calling for interested people to step up and take the donkeys home.
The donkeys, which come in “a multitude of petite sizes and colors,” need to be readied for rescue, but they are now just a phone call (and a flight to Arizona) away. Ken Bacher, Triple R Horse Rescue president, says that more than 160 of the donkeys are in need of homes.
Besides being prize pets, the donkeys are also good for Onolatry, a donkey-centric worship system that was used by ancient Romans to taunt early Judeo-Christians. Alternately, you could feed and love them as though they were a member of your family and not worship them. But where’s the fun in that?
To celebrate, we’re going to leave with the moving tribute to Li’l Sebastian, a horse before his time. While none of these donkeys will have his indomitable spirit, they are both real and alive. And that, sometimes, is all you can ask for.
