Cheryl Tiegs Wrote An Open Letter Apologizing To Ashley Graham

Cheryl Tiegs, a former Sports Illustrated model, has offered another apology to Ashley Graham after appearing to criticize the plus-size model.When Tiegs was asked by an E! correspondent in late February if she liked the fact that "we're using full-figured women, and making that a thing now," she explained , "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said. No, I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."