Cheryl Tiegs Wrote An Open Letter Apologizing To Ashley Graham

Cheryl Tiegs, a former Sports Illustrated model, has offered another apology to Ashley Graham after appearing to criticize the plus-size model.
When Tiegs was asked by an E! correspondent in late February if she liked the fact that "we're using full-figured women, and making that a thing now," she explained, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said. No, I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."
The "her" was assumed to be Graham, the first plus-size model to grace the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. Tiegs took to Twitter to apologize for her comments on February 26, writing, "My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I truly just want everyone to be healthy & happy."
My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I truly just want everyone to be healthy & happy.— Cheryl Tiegs (@CherylTiegs) February 26, 2016
But now, in an open letter published on The Huffington Post, she has issued an apology directly to Graham — while insisting that she was never talking about her specifically. She wrote, "My answer [to the question E! posed] was based on health concerns because of our nation's increasing problems with weight linked to diabetes, heart issues, and cancer. At no time was I thinking of a specific person."
Tiegs went on to blame the media for creating a "manufactured media feud." The letter does read a bit like a "sorry not sorry" apology, but Tiegs also seems to genuinely regret hurting Graham, writing, "Please accept my deepest apology if you were offended or in any way think I was referring to you. I commend you on the positive influence you have on helping women to love themselves."
