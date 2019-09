Jonah Hill took the stage Saturday night for his fourth time as host of Saturday Night Live . The 21 Jump Street (and 22 Jump Street...and maybe 23 Jump Street/Men In Black crossover) star has proven he can hang with the SNL players. His stunt with Channing Tatum at this year’s Golden Globes, where he donned a fuzzy costume as the bear from The Revenant, proves he's willing to go there (and then some) for the joke — even if the joke doesn’t always land.So, how did his chances play out? Here are three highlights from this week’s SNL:1.: Jay Pharoah, like Jon Rudnitsky a few weeks ago with his Dirty Dancing bit, proved that there is some awesome, underutilized talent in the wings at SNL. Pharoah did a segment on Weekend Update about a rumored secret Black comedians’ meeting held to settle a feud between Katt Williams and Kevin Hart. In retelling the story, he pulled out spot-on impersonations of not only Williams and Hart, but also Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, Chris Tucker, Hannibal Buress, and the late Bernie Mac.