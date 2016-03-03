Maisie Williams is perfectly happy dating someone who isn't playing the fame game, thank you very much. The Game of Thrones actress recently spilled to InStyle U.K. about the guy she's been seeing for a while now — and why she's glad that he's not in the business.
"We've been together for over a year," the 18-year-old, " who plays Arya Stark, explained. "I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious," she joked. All kidding aside, her teenage romance sounds like it's going well. "He's not famous. I met him at school. And now he's my boyfriend!"
"People feel it’s strange that someone who’s famous can go out with someone who’s normal," she went on. "I don’t meet anyone else. Maybe I’m doing it wrong, but I don’t go to all these parties. I don’t meet the other young, male actors."
But even if she was going to the right parties and rubbing elbows with the eligible bachelors of young Hollywood? "I just like normal people, I guess," Williams reflected.
