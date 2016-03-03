Ronda Rousey was propelled into stardom after she became the first female fighter to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2012. Now, she has landed the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, made an appearance in Entourage, and even hosted Saturday Night Live. A new documentary about the athlete's meteoric rise, In Her Father's Eyes, begins with a 22-year-old Rousey, living in "shambles" near Venice Beach, CA.
The doc, set to be released later this year, will show the evolution of Rousey's career — from sleeping in her car to competing in the Olympics to becoming an iconic female fighter. Rousey teamed up with filmmakers Gary Stretch, a former boxer turned actor, and Peter Antico, a stuntman, actor, and producer, back in 2011 to film her story, as USA Today reports.
In a clip from the film, Rousey appears standing in the kitchen of her unkempt home, saying, “I’m surprised we didn’t invent a new strain of cholera," regarding the condition of the room.
Stretch told USA Today that Rousey's place at the time looked "like jungle outside," and that "it was about to fall down."
“But it is part of Ronda’s story and why what she has achieved is so special," he continued. "She is a strong and confident woman and we first met her at a time when she was still finding her way. She may not have had much financially but she had this drive and spirit and determination. That is why she has become as big as she is. She made it happen herself.”
Rousey is candid in the clip, explaining that she and her roommates would be moving out of the grungy house soon. But she is still very defensive about her digs, and even throws a few punches while speaking, maybe out of habit. It's interesting to see the personal side of such a prominent sports figure.
See a first preview of In Her Father's Eyes, below.
