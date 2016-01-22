Ronda Rousey & Selena Gomez Have Girl Power (Sort Of)

Is the world ready for a Ronda Rousey/Selena Gomez mini-squad? We won't know until the MMA fighter and pop star headline tomorrow's episode of Saturday Night Live, but we don't want to get your hopes up.



A new SNL promo shows Rousey, Gomez, and cast-member Cecily Strong bonding in the name of girl power.



"Three strong, independent women on the stage together," Strong teases in the video, which you can watch below.



"Yeah, it feels so good," Gomez chimes in.



"Some serious girl power," adds Rousey.



And just when you think they're going to break out into a medley of Spice Girls songs, Strong bursts our bubble.



"Hey, you guys wanna call boys?" she asks in a giddy voice. All three pull out their cell phones, though it seems Strong can only get her dad on the phone.



Watch below to see the bit, plus another promo in which Strong tries to convince Rousey that she and Gomez are identical.



