Go the Fuck to Sleep is both an innovative book title and what you tell your drunk friends when they’re trying to get off your couch to "get some fuckin’ French toast.” What started out as a joke quickly became real, and then it sold a bunch of copies, and then it sort of faded away.
Vanity Fair’s March cover star, Jennifer Garner, does not think that Go the Fuck to Sleep should be forgotten. Garner thinks, more or less, that she ought to do something about that. In a Vanity Fair video segment, Garner reads the entire book. And it’s magical.
Her delivery perfectly mirrors the faux sweet message of the book. Or, more accurately, the actual sweet message of the book punctuated by the burbling up of frustration that every parent feels around bedtime. The way she subtly builds exasperation through her physicality and tone is actually a more believable movie than 13 Going on 30.
Unfortunately, it comes in a distant second to Garner’s most legendary performance: Elektra.
