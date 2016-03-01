Whole Foods Recalls Blue Cheese Nationwide

Well, our Tuesday just got a little more blue. Or maybe it's less blue? Either way, we're sad to report that Whole Foods Market has voluntarily recalled many of its blue cheese products sold in stores across the U.S.
The cheeses in question were labeled as "Maytag Raw Milk Blue Cheese," "Maytag Blue," or "Maytag Iowa Blue Cheese." They were sold in various weights with sell-by dates between January 20, 2016 and March 21, 2016. They also had PLU numbers starting with "293308."
The cheeses were manufactured in Iowa. After testing performed by the State of Iowa revealed the presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes in two batches, Maytag suspended production at that site and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to figure out the source of the problem.
Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause the infection listeriosis. The people most at-risk for developing the infection are the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems, but anyone can get it.
The symptoms can vary person to person, but usually include fever and muscle aches. For some people it begins with diarrhea or upset stomach. Symptoms can progress to include headache, stiff neck, and confusion. It can also cause miscarriage and other serious issues in pregnant women.
This recall comes just a month after Dole voluntarily recalled their salad mixes for a potential listeria contamination once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed in the direction of the company's Springfield, OH facility.
If you bought some of the recalled product, you can bring in a receipt to any Whole Foods store for a full refund. If you develop symptoms, get to a doctor stat for prompt treatment with antibiotics.
