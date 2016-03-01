Ginnifer Goodwin's Husband Legit Delivered Her First Baby With His Bare Hands

We like Pinterest because we're all about a good do-it-yourself project. A DIY wall organizer, or maybe some DIY apartment upgrades to bust out during spring cleaning.
But if you're interested in a DIY childbirth, then you're going to have to ask Ginnifer Goodwin. The Once Upon a Time actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared the story of her husband, actor Josh Dallas, delivering her first child, Oliver Finlay Dallas, last year.
When Kimmel asked, "Is it true that your husband actually delivered your child?" Goodwin proudly started nodding. "Oh, yes. I mean, talk about doing it yourselves. We were really DIY about it. He delivered the baby."
Goodwin said they didn't really know how to do it at all. The delivering doctor just stepped aside and let Dallas take over. The doctor was supervising, and Dallas didn't even wear gloves. "We found him on [the set of] ER," Goodwin joked.
The DIY aspect makes sense, since Goodwin said that she and Dallas were both pretty "hippy dippy" with their son. The two didn't want to be all "Los Angeles" or too bougie about raising their kid, she said. But she admitted they've done a total 180 as they're expecting their second child.
"This time, we're going at it all Downtown Abbey-style," she said. "We're staffing up."
Watch the full interview, below.
