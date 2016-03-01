12 Spring Trends Your Wardrobe Is Begging For

Personal style isn't about chasing every single trend that's sent down the runway. Instead, it's really curating your own versions of said trends, picking and choosing the ones you want to add to your arsenal, and figuring out how they work for you. And whichever trends you dare to try, stylish folk the world over would agree that being a fearless early adopter of them is better than waiting until they hit the masses.



There are certain bragging rights, of course, that come with being one of the first of your friends to show up in a never-before-seen style. Sure, your outfit might be met with some skepticism at first, but when the trend you're wearing blows up (and is all over Zara next season), you'll earn some serious street cred as the one who was bold enough to go there early. And being bold is vital — especially when considering the more-is-more, maximalist approach of this coming spring's must-haves. Let these 12 trends be your guide to getting a head start on the sartorial crazes that are about to be everywhere. And if someone asks how you possibly knew they were coming, we'll keep our lips sealed.