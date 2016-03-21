Story from Movies

31 Poems That Movies Kinda Ruined Forever

Erin Donnelly
Hey, hey, hey, it's World Poetry Day. (Yes, we totally meant that to rhyme.)

Right now, you're probably thinking of your favorite poem. Maybe it's a Maya Angelou piece you studied in school. Maybe it's a Dr. Seuss rhyme you've loved since childhood. Maybe it's something you stumbled upon in a film and you're not 100% sure who wrote it, but it might be Ryan Gosling.

Hey, it happens. Hollywood's tendency to work poems into movies has given us all a crash course on everyone, from Wordsworth and Whitman. Now, we're like Cher Horowitz in Clueless, schooling people on Shakespeare, all thanks to watching a Mel Gibson movie. A few viewings of The Dead Poets Society or Interstellar and suddenly, we're experts on iambic pentameter.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, so long as everyone remembers not to confuse Cameron Diaz with e.e. cummings.

Behold, 31 famous poems that made it into movies.

