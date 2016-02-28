A Virginia police officer was fatally shot on Saturday — only a day after she was sworn in.
On Saturday, officer Ashley Guindon was responding to a domestic incident in Woodbridge, VA, about 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., reports The Guardian. Guindon was fatally shot and two other officers were wounded in the incident.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok told ABC affiliate WJLA the officers were responding to a call about an argument.
The Prince William County Police Department identified the officer as Ashley Guindon on its Facebook page on Saturday and announced that officer Ashley Guindon had died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Guindon had started her first shift over the weekend. She was sworn in on Friday. The police department posted a picture of Guindon, along with another officer, on its Twitter account on Friday.
On Saturday, officer Ashley Guindon was responding to a domestic incident in Woodbridge, VA, about 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., reports The Guardian. Guindon was fatally shot and two other officers were wounded in the incident.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok told ABC affiliate WJLA the officers were responding to a call about an argument.
The Prince William County Police Department identified the officer as Ashley Guindon on its Facebook page on Saturday and announced that officer Ashley Guindon had died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Guindon had started her first shift over the weekend. She was sworn in on Friday. The police department posted a picture of Guindon, along with another officer, on its Twitter account on Friday.
Advertisement
Welcome Officers Steven Kendall & Ashley Guindon who were sworn in today & begin their shifts this weekend.Be safe! pic.twitter.com/92c2YLjcQx— Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) February 26, 2016
The caption read, “Welcome Officers Steven Kendall & Ashley Guindon who were sworn in today & begin their shifts this weekend. Be safe!”
ABC News reports that Guindon had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and had family in law enforcement. She was a county police officer a few years ago, and had left and returned to the force.
According to research from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 124 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2015 — a 4% increase from the previous year. Of those, nine were women, which is more than double the four killed in 2014.
ABC News reports that Guindon had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and had family in law enforcement. She was a county police officer a few years ago, and had left and returned to the force.
According to research from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 124 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2015 — a 4% increase from the previous year. Of those, nine were women, which is more than double the four killed in 2014.
Advertisement