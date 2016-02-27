Taryn Manning Reacts To Claims About Brittany Murphy's Ghost

On Friday morning, footage emerged that suggested Brittany Murphy's ghost had crashed Taryn Manning's DJ set in Toronto this week. On Friday evening at the Vanity Fair & L'Oréal Paris DJ Night Hosted by Hailee Steinfeld, Manning told Refinery29 just how much the moment affected her.
Manning says she had been playing for about an hour and that things were going well before her equipment cut out. "I always shout out people I miss that have died that I was friends with. I was playing ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem," she told Refinery29. "We were all in a film together. I turned my fader down and gave it up to Brittany and then everything went dead. Literally like dead."
As for anyone who thinks the moment is fake, Manning assures us it was the real deal. "It was a genuine moment. No one tripped over a cord. There was nobody around," she said. "I don’t know what to say. It was very bizarre. Tonight I’ve been checking my stuff, making sure everything’s organized. It was weird."
Though Manning took the opportunity to remember Murphy during her set, it's hardly a rare occurrence for her to recall her friendship with the late actress. "I think about her all the time. That was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with, seeing one of my friends/fellow actresses pass away like that."
Manning said she gets through moments by "always celebrating and remembering" Murphy. "People forget. When people die, they just forget. And that bothers me. I feel like I miss Michael Jackson, too, but people just forget. "
