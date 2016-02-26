Indoor Cycling + Flash Mob + Wedding Proposal = Best Video Ever

An indoor cycling class turned into a public declaration of love as Adam Keller’s proposal to boyfriend Jared Marinelli somehow combined two tired things into something fresh and sweet.
Marinelli thought it was just another class at JoyRide Cycling Studio in Westport, Connecticut when he started instructing the assembled. Little did he know that his boyfriend had other ideas.
Jess Glynne’s anthemic “Hold My Hand” pumped through the speakers as the mob pulled off shirts to reveal “Team Jadam” tank tops. The pair had only been dating for a year, but it was obvious what Marinelli’s answer would be right away. But there were several surprises along the way. Perhaps the most surprising thing of all is that the class kept doing normal cycling moves. That’s really good concentration.
This is the only time in recorded history when cycling in place has gotten anyone anywhere
