Lorde’s David Bowie Tribute Was Pure Magic & His Son Agrees

In early 2014, Lorde told Rookie that after she met David Bowie, she could "creatively die and just be happy forever."The New Zealand-native went on to explain a magical moment the two of them shared. "It was super cute, though — for some reason we were holding hands and just staring into each other’s eyes and talking, and I was like, This is David Bowie’s hand, what am I doing? It was insane. A beautiful moment."Last night, more than two years later, Lorde performed a tribute in honor of the legendary late pop star and musical innovator at the Brit Awards.The tribute began with two introductions from singer Annie Lennox and Bowie's close friend Gary Oldman. Oldman told the crowd that Bowie thought Lorde was the future of music, so it was a full-circle moment when she appeared on stage to sing his song "Life on Mars."Lorde's simple performance was highly praised, including a tweet from Bowie's son, Duncan Jones. "Finally found the links to tonight's Brits. Just... beautiful. Thank you," he wrote.