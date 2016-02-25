Genius Trainers Devise Workouts With Wine

This week, 24-year-old April Storey went viral for one of the best possible reasons. Both a health coach and wine lover, she found a way to combine her two passions: working out with wine. And now Reebok has caught on, too.
The company's trainers were so inspired by Storey's truly heroic work that they found ways to incorporate wine into many of their classes this week. Bottles stood in for free weights in their indoor cycling, CrossFit, and yoga classes. What could be more motivating than having your post-workout treat in your hands during the workout?
But don't be fooled — the workouts will definitely still push you. "I thought it would just be a fun twist on my spin class but I didn’t even process that it would actually be this challenging," says Kaelyn Sullivan, the indoor cycling instructor in the video who also works in material development for footwear and apparel at Reebok. "Wine bottles put small weights to shame... You need grip strength to hold those things!"
Sullivan says she had so much fun she's considering making the wine workout a weekly event with her friends. "More than that, though, it proves you don’t need all the hi-tech equipment to get in a good workout," she explains. "Those moments when you don’t want to work out, these are the perfect workouts for you."
However, what's missing from Reebok's video? The Storey classic: alternating those bicep curls with some satisfying (alcoholic) hydration.
