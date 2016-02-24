Here's How Facebook's New Emoji Reactions Work

After months of being tested with only a select group of users, and many more months of rumors, it's finally here: Facebook's dislike button. Or rather, a set of six emoji with which you can react to friends' Facebook posts now.
Facebook just announced that it's rolling out reactions globally beginning today. There are six to choose from: Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad or Angry. To share your reaction to a post, hold down the Like button in Facebook's mobile app or hover over the Like button on desktop to reveal the reaction image options, then select one.
Irish Refinery29 reader Lisa shared a few examples of how she's been using the new reactions over the past few months. (Facebook users in Ireland and Spain have been beta testing the capability since October.)
The finished product, at the top of this post, looks slightly different from these examples, which were captured earlier on in Facebook's testing phase.
In my Facebook feed this morning (which is, albeit, heavy with tech journalists), I'm already seeing numerous posts getting Loved, Wowed, and Haha reactions.
Viewing all these different smileys where Likes used to exclusively live will take some getting used to. But at least we finally have some way to share emotions other than just giving a thumbs up. There were just too many posts where that was not appropriate at all.
