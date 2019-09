For someone so famously careful and reserved with her words, actress Rooney Mara is not the most likely candidate to be at the center of a controversy. And yet, she's found herself to be part of two — first, when she was cast to play Native American Tiger Lily in last year's Pan , and then as one of the many white actors nominated for this year's Oscars . In an interview with the London Telegraph , though, she's clear that she is not happy with this state of things."Here is the thing, I have a lot to say and I have very strong opinions about it, but it is such a sensitive issue I don’t want to reduce it to a sound bite," Mara told the Telegraph of the #OscarsSoWhite protest. "I feel like that is what is happening. It is being turned into pull quotes and headlines, and that isn’t opening up a conversation so much as pointing fingers at people and taking their awards out of context. I don’t want to step into the conversation in that way."But she does, however, seem to want to step back in to the conversation about being a Caucasian actress playing Tiger Lily. When the movie was released in October, she did tell People that she "felt really bad about it." In this latest interview, she goes further.