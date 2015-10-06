When news broke that Rooney Mara had been cast as Tiger Lily in Joe Wright's Pan, many responded with disappointment and even outrage. The problem, you see, is that Tiger Lily is a Native American character, while Mara is, of course, Caucasian.
Now Mara is addressing the accusations of whitewashing, "It wasn't great," she told People at the film's NYC premiere. "I felt really bad about it." According to her, the controversy wasn't entirely unexpected.
"It was something that I thought about before I met with Joe," she admitted. "When I met with Joe and heard what his plans for it were, it was something I really wanted to be a part of. But I totally sympathize with why people were upset and feel really bad about it."
Perhaps Hollywood will learn its lesson? Oh, who are we kidding?
