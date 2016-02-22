Shakira Wanted Her Animated Character To Be Curvier

It's important to showcase body positivity in kids' media. So Shakira was ready to speak up when she thought the animated character she voices in the upcoming film Zootopia was a little too skinny. Even though that character is a gazelle.
The singer told E! News that it was her idea to make Gazelle the gazelle a little less slim. Shakira explained, "There's a lot of aspects of her anatomy that needed to look a little more like me, so that's when I suggested to them to give her a little more meat, because she was a bit too skinny. She was too fit. She needed to be curvier." The push for kids to be exposed to positive representations of different body types is in line with the recent release of Barbie dolls with many different body types.
Advertisement
So now when you see Gazelle on screen, you'll notice her generous hips, the better to shake her fringe-covered miniskirt. Zootopia is scheduled to be released on March 4.
Advertisement