Destiny's Child Had A Mini Reunion Over The Weekend

You can rest assured, folks. Kelly Rowland's birthday party was jumpin', jumpin'.
The singer turned 35 on February 11, and to celebrate, she had a little belated birthday party with her old Destiny's Child bandmates. You remember them, Michelle Williams and ol' what's her name?
Rowland shared several photos from her party in West Hollywood. Alas, she, Williams, and Beyoncé declined to wear matching outfits for old time's sake. That cowboy hat is pure vintage DC, though.
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, and sister Solange were also in attendance and got in their own snaps.
The ladies last reunited (publicly, at least) at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013. Feel free to make it a habit/reform/release a new album, etc.
