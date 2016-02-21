Fuller House debuts on Netflix February 26, lest you forget) shared a pretty adorable video from the early years of the show on Instagram today." itemprop="description"/>Fuller House debuts on Netflix February 26, lest you forget) shared a pretty adorable video from the early years of the show on Instagram today."/>Fuller House debuts on Netflix February 26, lest you forget) shared a pretty adorable video from the early years of the show on Instagram today."/>
John Stamos' Throwback Full House Instagram Shows Some Olsen Twins Love

Tanya Edwards
John Stamos, who has a vested interest in retaining your nostalgia for Full House (Fuller House debuts on Netflix February 26, lest you forget) shared a pretty adorable video from the early years of the show on Instagram today.

#StamosHomeMovies #Fullerhouse Hawaii '89 Mk/A #GiveHimaHug

A video posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on


In the video, which Stamos referred to as "StamosHomeMovies" in the caption, the seemingly ageless star gets hugs from tiny toddlers Mary-Kate and Ashley. He also notes it was shot in Hawaii, and we're going to guess the actors were filming episode 1 of season 3, where the Tanner family went to Hawaii, got stuck on an island, and ended with Uncle Jesse singing the Elvis' "Rock-a-Hula Baby." Hey, we never said the show made much sense!
With Fuller House fever in full effect, Stamos' co-star, Jodie Sweetin, got in on the action with a throwback of her own — also apparently from the "Tanner's Island" episode. It's a quick look at what working with child actors is like behind the scenes. Little Jodie has zero chill in the clip — and it's breaking the cuteness meter.
