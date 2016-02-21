Omg!! This is behind the scenes from our show in Hawaii, it's me and Full House creator, Jeff Franklin @fullhouseguy , and I'm begging him to get to ride the Dolphins over and over!! I think I'm maybe 7 years old?! #stamoshomemovies #fullhousefamily #fullerhouse

A video posted by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:38am PST