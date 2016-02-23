Update: Official photos and details from Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert’s wedding last weekend have been released. Williams rocked a Vera Wang gown and Doc Martens. Along with their family and friends, the couple's Paramore and New Found Glory bandmates were in attendance — as well as their adorable dog, evidently.
This post was originally published on February 21 at 10:00 a.m.
Photos have surfaced, along with reports from guests, indicating that Hayley Williams of Paramore and Chad Gilbert are married. The ceremony was held on Saturday, February 20, in Nashville's Franklin Theater. The two have been dating since 2008 and got engaged last year.
While the pair have not posted any photos themselves just yet, a shot from the reception shows Williams wearing a cute plaid skirt and a T-shirt with hubby Chad's name on it.
Images on Twitter show a bit more of her dress, along with the ceremony. Plus, there's a killer shot of their untraditional cake with look-alike cake toppers. The guest list wasn't revealed, but we're doubtful that her pal Taylor Swift made it, since she was acting as maid of honor in a different wedding in Pennsylvania this weekend.
This is definitely the punk-rock wedding we expected from Williams and Gilbert, in the best way. Our congratulations to the happy couple!
Hayley Williams and Chad got married yesterday and look how modest and 'real-life' their wedding was 😍✨👰🏻👦🏻🎩 pic.twitter.com/27RMFUh2yP— christina (@christinartnd) February 21, 2016
hayley and chad wedding cake wow this is so awesome pic.twitter.com/dItwVy5N3f— Paramore Clan (@ParamoreClan) February 21, 2016
