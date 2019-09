Photos have surfaced, along with reports from guests , indicating that Hayley Williams of Paramore and Chad Gilbert are married. The ceremony was held on Saturday, February 20, in Nashville's Franklin Theater. The two have been dating since 2008 and got engaged last year.While the pair have not posted any photos themselves just yet, a shot from the reception shows Williams wearing a cute plaid skirt and a T-shirt with hubby Chad's name on it.Images on Twitter show a bit more of her dress, along with the ceremony. Plus, there's a killer shot of their untraditional cake with look-alike cake toppers. The guest list wasn't revealed, but we're doubtful that her pal Taylor Swift made it, since she was acting as maid of honor in a different wedding in Pennsylvania this weekend.This is definitely the punk-rock wedding we expected from Williams and Gilbert, in the best way. Our congratulations to the happy couple!