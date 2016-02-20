Story from TV Shows

Deadpool Spoofs Kanye West's Saturday Night Live Rant

Evette Dionne
If he has his way, superhero Deadpool will soon be hosting Saturday Night Live. The popular character, played by Ryan Reynolds, is making his case for the gig in a "leaked" rant posted to YouTube.

"I've got the biggest opening rated-R movie of all time," Deadpool boasts. "I’m 50% more influential than MC Hammer, Apostle Judas Iscariot, the Kia Sorento, 10% more influential than Barbara Bush, the Muppets, Bob Newhart."

It is a hilarious spoof of Kanye West's leaked rant before taking the SNL stage. Similarly, The Life of Pablo rapper declared Taylor Swift a "fake ass" before going full-on Kanye:

"Are they fucking crazy? Whoa by 50%. Stanley Kubrick, Picasso, Apostle Paul, fucking Picasso, and Escobar. By 50% more influential than any other human being. Don’t fuck with me. Don’t fuck with me. Don’t fuck with me. By 50% dead or alive, by 50% for the next 1,000 years. Stanley Kubrick. 'Ye."

Reynolds released the comedic remix after a petition urging SNL to tap Deadpool as host earned more than 68,000 signatures.
