If he has his way, superhero Deadpool will soon be hosting Saturday Night Live. The popular character, played by Ryan Reynolds, is making his case for the gig in a "leaked" rant posted to YouTube.
"I've got the biggest opening rated-R movie of all time," Deadpool boasts. "I’m 50% more influential than MC Hammer, Apostle Judas Iscariot, the Kia Sorento, 10% more influential than Barbara Bush, the Muppets, Bob Newhart."
It is a hilarious spoof of Kanye West's leaked rant before taking the SNL stage. Similarly, The Life of Pablo rapper declared Taylor Swift a "fake ass" before going full-on Kanye:
"Are they fucking crazy? Whoa by 50%. Stanley Kubrick, Picasso, Apostle Paul, fucking Picasso, and Escobar. By 50% more influential than any other human being. Don’t fuck with me. Don’t fuck with me. Don’t fuck with me. By 50% dead or alive, by 50% for the next 1,000 years. Stanley Kubrick. 'Ye."
Reynolds released the comedic remix after a petition urging SNL to tap Deadpool as host earned more than 68,000 signatures.
