There are two types of people in this world: Those who will think this stingray ruined a couple's perfectly good proposal and those who think that stingray is the raddest sea creature (sorry, aquarium creature) of all time. Obviously, we're the latter.
Reddit user McYay had a special guest when she got engaged at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto. Even though it was very clearly her moment, this scene-stealing stingray couldn't resist getting in the photos. Seriously. It photobombed every single picture.
Then, it got some friends to join in. Those stingrays are totally like Brenda from your office, who keeps asking when you're getting married.
Surely, that sort of devotion merits an invite to the wedding. Get that thing in the photo booth with some props and it is on.
