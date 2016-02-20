With Pretty Little Liars (maybe?) on its way out, one of the show’s stars will be moving on as well. Ashley Benson is listing her West Hollywood home for a cool $2,995,000, according to Trulia.
She bought the house in 2012 for $2.2 million, so if it goes for asking, she’ll make a tidy little profit on the deal. The home is three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and all French charm. Its location just above the Sunset Strip is ideal, as is its 1938 construction. Kylie Minogue used to call the ebony-floored manse home, and we’re sure she took good advantage of the wood-paneled library, the huge kitchen with Calacatta countertops, and the large den complete with fireplace.
The second floor master suite has a city-overlooking deck, an adjacent office with vaulted ceilings, and a two-closet dressing room. You could have quite a party without even leaving the bedroom. And we’re sure that Ashley did, when she wasn’t down in the amazing garden and its accompanying pool and spa.
If you buy the house, you may even get a chance to gab with Benzo and get some spoilers. Just think, for only $3 million, you could know slightly more than your friends. That’s a bargain, really.
