It can feel almost impossible to end a relationship, even one that feels more like work than a supportive partnership. While there's no such thing as a clear-cut rule for when or why to break up with your significant other, Shape spoke with relationship expert Lisa Brateman about some of the most common signs it's time to go your separate ways.
It may seem a bit obvious, but a relationship isn't meant to be a struggle. More than anything, you shouldn't end every conversation or argument feeling angry. This only leads to more negative feelings and the sense that there's no point to try communicating at all. "Feeling stuck is both frustrating and demoralizing and stunts personal fulfillment," Brateman explains.
If you've reached the point where you feel stuck in your relationship, you most likely don't feel supported by your S.O. anymore. This is a slippery slope toward resenting them completely, which will only make you feel more alone.
Another red flag is the source of your conflict — if you find that you have to defend your core values (religion, marriage, children, to name a few) to your partner, your relationship probably isn't very sustainable. That's not to say you should compromise. "Comprising your values or morals is dangerous to your well-being," Brateman says.
Sadly, many feel inclined to compromise on these issues because they're afraid of being alone. No relationship should be built on that foundation, and, besides, being single can have its benefits, too.
While these are only general signs to consider, trust your gut — if you feel like something is amiss about your relationship, that's always worth reflection.
