Yesterday, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) rejected a controversial measure that would have required the state's porn performers to wear condoms on set. The decision was a huge win for performers who have long advocated for the right to make their own choices about their bodies.
While Cal/OSHA's Standards Board voted three-two in favor of the measure, four "yes" votes were needed to pass it. Industry members who attended the hearing erupted in cheers as the vote was announced, while many took to Twitter to express their joy:
#calosha votes against mandatory condoms and goggles, and adult performers erupt pic.twitter.com/ATp4PsmdBP— Mike Stabile (@mikestabile) February 19, 2016
Performers, we did something today. I'm so impressed with the work you did up there, and I ❤️ each and every one of you. Baby steps.— Casey Calvert (@caseycalvertxxx) February 19, 2016
It. Did. Not. Pass. THANK YOU @FSCArmy #nothingaboutuswithoutus— jessica drake (@thejessicadrake) February 18, 2016
Guys I don't even know what to say. I didn't think we were going to win this but we came together and raised our voices together and wow.— Stoned Adulterer (@ElaDarling) February 19, 2016
The five-hour hearing featured testimony from dozens of performers who argued that because viewers aren't interested in seeing condoms in porn, condom requirements would push much of the industry underground and criminalize those involved.
"All of us are here for the same reason: We want to keep California workers safe," porn performer SiouxsieQ stated in her testimony, adding that the proposed measure would effectively drive filming further from regulatory oversight.
The question of bodily integrity was also in sharp focus. "It just feels so often that we are dismissed,” porn performer Lorelei Lee explained to Vocativ after the vote. "People think we can’t advocate for ourselves, that we can’t advocate for own health. So we don’t expect people who have real power to listen to us. So it’s so moving when they really do."
