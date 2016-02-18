The Inspiring Reason Everyone Is Posting Kiss Selfies

Jessica Chou
If you follow a few beauty bloggers on Instagram, you may have run across a peculiar new trend in selfies. Rather than showing off their favorite lipstick on their lips, men and women are instead covering their mouths with a lip-smacked hand. But don't write this off as another cutesy hand makeup trend — this one has a much deeper meaning.

In a campaign to end cyberbullying, anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution recently partnered with Tarte cosmetics to launch the #kissandmakeup campaign. They asked influencers and everyday citizens of the internet to stop bullying, ignore hateful comments, and focus on change.

"Remember what yo mama taught ya, if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say it at all!!! Let's all #kissandmakeup," Nicol Concilio, a Youtube beauty star, wrote on her Instagram post.
According to a recent study from the Cyberbullying Research Center, 34% of middle school students surveyed have experienced cyberbullying. Of those, 40.6% were female and 28.2% were male.
Starting today, Tarte encourages everyone to take a photo with a kiss-marked hand, tag a friend to share the positive vibes, and spread the word about ending cyberbullying. "Let's spread kind words and compliments instead of tearing someone apart based on their looks," makeup blogger Maryam Maquillage wrote on her Instagram.

Here, see a few photos of people standing up against cyberbullying, with inspiring and heartbreaking stories.
