I'm honored and proud to stand by @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution to help stop bullying!!!! Bullying is a SERIOUS issue and shouldn't be taken lightly. People have lost their lives because of it and I encourage you all to make a pact with me to put an end to it!! Put a kiss on your hand and help spread the word about this movement!!! I personally have been bullied and the feeling is so horrible 💔 words can be so vicious and sometimes they really stick with you. Remember what yo mama taught ya, if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say it at all!!! Let's all #kissandmakeup

A photo posted by NICOL CONCILIO (@nicolconcilio) on Feb 13, 2016 at 8:19pm PST