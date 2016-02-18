I'm honored and proud to stand by @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution to help stop bullying!!!! Bullying is a SERIOUS issue and shouldn't be taken lightly. People have lost their lives because of it and I encourage you all to make a pact with me to put an end to it!! Put a kiss on your hand and help spread the word about this movement!!! I personally have been bullied and the feeling is so horrible 💔 words can be so vicious and sometimes they really stick with you. Remember what yo mama taught ya, if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say it at all!!! Let's all #kissandmakeup
In a campaign to end cyberbullying, anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution recently partnered with Tarte cosmetics to launch the #kissandmakeup campaign. They asked influencers and everyday citizens of the internet to stop bullying, ignore hateful comments, and focus on change.
"Remember what yo mama taught ya, if you don't have anything nice to say then don't say it at all!!! Let's all #kissandmakeup," Nicol Concilio, a Youtube beauty star, wrote on her Instagram post.
One kind word can change someone's entire day 🗣❤️ We must stop the hate & spread the love!! I am proud to partner with @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution to help stop cyber-bullying. It's time to stop fighting with each other and #kissandmakeup. Join me in spreading positivity & helping me create awareness about cyber-bullying by tagging a person you'd like to share a positive message with and post a picture with a kiss stain on the back of your hand using #kissandmakeup and be sure to tag @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution!💋 👉🏼 @makeupbysharona I love everything about you!! You are such a talented, sweet, smart, beautiful soul!! So thankful for your friendship. 👭💓
Here, see a few photos of people standing up against cyberbullying, with inspiring and heartbreaking stories.
💖Let's #KISSANDMAKEUP 💖 Compliment the person above you in the comments section! We need to stop cyber bullying. Let's kill with kindness and spread love on social media! Saying HELLO is free and being NICE is free! @Tartecosmetics has partnered with @bystanderrevolution to spread love! Upload a selfie with a kiss on the back of your hand and tag @tartecosmetics @bystanderrevolution and hashtag #kissandmakeup to be featured! I love you all so much. Don't forget that "Life Opens Up When You Do" #patrickstarrr Photo by @copaceticwanderer Necklace by @ettika
@tartecosmetics @bystanderrevolution I was cyber bullied for a lot of my adolescent life, because I looked different. I had acne, my teeth weren't prefect, I didn't dress the right way, talk the right way, so many 'reasons'. But there no reason to bully someone else, no reason to put someone down, everyone is beautiful and is worth kindness and respect. Love yourself and be proud of what makes you different. #kissandmakeup #anticyberbullying
@lee_world & I are proud to partner with @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution to help stop cyber-bullying. We've all been victims and it's time to stop fighting with each other and #kissandmakeup. Let's spread kind words and compliments instead of tearing someone apart based on their looks. I want to spread positivity and hope you'll join me. @iluvsarahii I love how upbeat, spunky and unique you are -- always the life of the party!! Post your own selfie and tag a friend telling them what you love about them! 💋💋
I'm proud to partner with @tartecosmetics & @bystanderrevolution to help stop cyber-bullying. We've all been victims and it's time to stop fighting with each other and #kissandmakeup. Let's spread kind words and compliments instead of tearing someone apart based on their looks. I want to spread positivity and hope you'll join me. #kissandmakeup #tartecosmetics
My sister took her life two years ago to being bullied by the one who was supposed to love her most. Don't marry someone and think you are trapped because of how they treat you. There is always a way out other than a permanent solution to a temporary problem. I am here to say I miss my sister more than words can begin to describe. Make love not war! #lovenotwar #endcyberbullying #stopsuicide #raiseawareness #kissandmakeup @tartecosmetics @bystanderrevolution @laurag_143