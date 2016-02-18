As exciting as it is to see Gwen Stefani bounce back with a new romance after that messy Gavin Rossdale divorce, some fans have expressed a niggling reservation. Is country boy Blake Shelton really Stefani material? Is it possible to go from dating '90s rock gods to smooching the king of the CMAs?
That topic was addressed during Stefani's interview with K-Earth 101 FM yesterday. The pop star was quick to set the record straight when asked if she had a romantic type.
"You know, I've only had two boyfriends, right?" she responded. "So I'm not like — when you say that, it just sounds funny. It's just so limited. No, I do not [have a type]. That's a funny question. I'll just stop right there."
Those two boyfriends would be No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal, whom she dated for seven years. As for the second, it's unclear if Stefani was referring to Rossdale, who became her husband, or Shelton.
The mother of three also laughed off the idea that new single "Make Me Like You" wasn't about her new beau.
"I mean, come on!" she laughed. "It's so easy. Honestly, it's so embarrassing when people ask me. My lyrics are so transparent, you know what I mean? I'm not trying to hide anything."
To quote Shelton, the girl's just got a "hillbilly bone down deep inside." Deal with it.
