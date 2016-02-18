This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Ad Has Photoshop Fail Written All Over It

Snickers, best known by me as a meal replacement for lazy bloggers, is also a scion of innovative advertising. Their new ads in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue play with the magazine’s reputation as a book full of photoshopped images.
According to Ad Week, the image below was produced by BBDO New York and contains 11 retouching errors. "Photo retouchers get CONFUSED when they're hungry," the copy reads.
Photo retouchers get confused when they’re hungry. How many mistakes can you find? #EatASNICKERS @SI_Swimsuit pic.twitter.com/qffqibPKSw— SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) February 16, 2016
The candy brand challenges fans to tweet at them with the list of errors.
For what it’s worth, the magazine itself is taking steps to combat that image. The newest issue features MMA superstar Ronda Rousey, the magazine’s first plus-sized cover model, and its oldest-ever bikini-clad participant.
It's nice to see brands recognize that retouching creates impossible beauty standards. And also, that bad photoshop is unintentionally hilarious. To put it in a way that I never thought I would type: This candy advertisement is making a really good point.
