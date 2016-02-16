People Are Not Happy With Rebel Wilson's Trans Joke

It looks like Rebel Wilson is your latest problematic fave. The How to Be Single actress was presenting at the BAFTAs on Sunday, when she made what could be read as a transphobic remark. Suggesting she would like to win a BAFTA in the future, she quipped, "I've been practicing my transgender face." She then gave a bland pout to demonstrate.
As Vulture pointed out, one could interpret the joke as mocking Hollywood's habit of casting cisgender actors in trans roles, then showering those actors with awards. But even that joke isn't without offense. Read this way, Wilson was poking fun at an industry truth that marginalizes transgender performers but, hypothetically, could benefit her as a cis actress. Twitter users expressed their frustration at the joke and those who would defend it.
Excited to see what marginalized group Rebel Wilson insults at the Oscars!!— David Kramer (@D_A_Kramer) February 16, 2016
Rebel Wilson is beyond problematic. Y'all keep thinking otherwise.— Leigh (@RichieLeigh) February 16, 2016
As awards season continues, let's hope other presenters remember that good rarely comes from getting a laugh at the expense of a group that faces constant discrimination.
